Brokerages Expect Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) to report sales of $19.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.96 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full-year sales of $93.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.75 million to $95.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $141.16 million, with estimates ranging from $120.56 million to $152.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Runway Growth Finance.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 63.93% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RWAY. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 26,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,592. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Runway Growth Finance has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $14.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 17,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129,977.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,283,175,982.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 330,225 shares of company stock worth $2,287,288,429 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWAY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Runway Growth Finance (Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Runway Growth Finance (RWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.