$190.40 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) will announce $190.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.00 million and the highest is $194.30 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $185.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $788.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $783.00 million to $796.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $854.28 million, with estimates ranging from $838.70 million to $870.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

NASDAQ:PPBI traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 255,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,847. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.84. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp (Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.