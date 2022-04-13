Loki Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,262.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.59 or 0.07516670 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.13 or 0.00266903 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $347.15 or 0.00841317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00013706 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00093034 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.26 or 0.00565307 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.46 or 0.00362217 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

