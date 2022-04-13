Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $616,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 10,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 47,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded down $9.30 on Wednesday, reaching $396.31. 2,458,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,362. The firm has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $363.54 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $397.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.37.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.57.

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

