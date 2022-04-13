Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $715,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,371 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in American Express by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,980,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,321,382. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.89. The stock has a market cap of $136.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.82%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.82.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

