Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 200 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 289.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 221.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in ONEOK by 5,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.30. 1,582,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.30. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

