Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in Clorox by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 446.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 34,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $148.31.

CLX stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.39. 961,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,902. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.45. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.02 and a 12 month high of $196.65.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.17%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

