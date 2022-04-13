Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 4,401 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after buying an additional 152,682 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 11,019.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,315,000 after purchasing an additional 149,647 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2,390.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,352,000 after purchasing an additional 130,820 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,422,000 after purchasing an additional 96,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $611,496,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Stephens started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.40.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRL traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,117. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $251.30 and a one year high of $460.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.