Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $695,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,905. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.46.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.29.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

