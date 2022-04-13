Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.39. The stock had a trading volume of 880,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,640. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.67. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887 over the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

