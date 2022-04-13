Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after buying an additional 243,994 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1,522.3% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 27,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.03. 18,305,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,128,635. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $245.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.