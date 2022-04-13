Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.27.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $464.52. The company had a trading volume of 562,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.24. The stock has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

