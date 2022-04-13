Insider Buying: TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO) Director Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO – Get Rating) Director Toby Robert Pierce bought 200,000 shares of TAG Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 610,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$183,210.
The firm has a market cap of C$11.10 million and a P/E ratio of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 81.14, a current ratio of 81.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. TAG Oil Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.09 and a 52 week high of C$0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13.
TAG Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)
