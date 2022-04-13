Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.47

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.47 and traded as low as C$17.60. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$17.60, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51.

Transcontinental Company Profile (TSE:TCL.B)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

