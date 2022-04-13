Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $775,000 Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $248,268,000 after buying an additional 578,281 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 300.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 467,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,216,000 after buying an additional 31,770 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,939,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,677,767. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 157 ($2.05) to GBX 147 ($1.92) in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.15) to GBX 155 ($2.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.53.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

