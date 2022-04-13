Independent Investment Trust (LON:IIT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $480.35

Shares of Independent Investment Trust (LON:IIT – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 480.35 ($6.26) and traded as low as GBX 468 ($6.10). Independent Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 470 ($6.12), with a volume of 4,642 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £250.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 479.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Independent Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.05%.

The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

