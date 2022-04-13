Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after purchasing an additional 822,844 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $323,307,000 after purchasing an additional 651,281 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,889,000 after purchasing an additional 333,007 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $115,883,000 after purchasing an additional 262,929 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 818,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $126,911,000 after purchasing an additional 187,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $1,469,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,782,100. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.37. 1,464,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.99 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.76 and its 200 day moving average is $149.31.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

