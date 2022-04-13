Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.10. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 607,314 shares.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.
Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LQMT)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liquidmetal Technologies (LQMT)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.