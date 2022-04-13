Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,356 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,370,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,246,000 after buying an additional 46,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Catalent by 10.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,801,000 after buying an additional 1,018,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,994,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,433,000 after buying an additional 58,270 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 12.2% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,971,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Catalent by 136.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,347,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,324,000 after buying an additional 778,781 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other Catalent news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 489,601 shares of company stock worth $50,259,212 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CTLT traded down $6.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.88. The stock had a trading volume of 875,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,162. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.47 and its 200 day moving average is $116.68. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.17 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

About Catalent (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.