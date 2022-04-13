Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.32

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.32 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 8.13 ($0.11). Fulcrum Utility Services shares last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.11), with a volume of 184,336 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £33.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Fulcrum Utility Services Company Profile (LON:FCRM)

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure services and solutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It engages in the designing, installing, and coordinating new electricity, gas, water, and fiber connections for homebuilders, and industrial and commercial (I&C) developers; provision of advice and support services; and design and delivers electric vehicle charging connections, high voltage electrical infrastructure, and specialist gas infrastructure, as well as connections to solar farms, wind farms, and battery storage sites.

