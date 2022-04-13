Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 198.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,125,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,753,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,942 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,663,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,448 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,274,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,967 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,617,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,740 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of BKLN stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.85. 10,999,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,238,299. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.