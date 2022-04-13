Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,743,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Generac by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,033,000 after purchasing an additional 363,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Generac by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,558,000 after purchasing an additional 199,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group raised its position in shares of Generac by 707.7% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 137,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 120,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

NYSE GNRC traded down $9.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $268.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,459. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.74 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.36 and its 200 day moving average is $355.93.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. OTR Global lowered Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.25.

About Generac (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.