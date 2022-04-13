Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes $792,000 Position in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRDG. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,457,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,449,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,418,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $963,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRDG stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 55,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,803. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $25.61.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.80 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

