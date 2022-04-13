Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 109 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 158.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,175. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.44. The company has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,223 shares of company stock worth $6,180,911. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

