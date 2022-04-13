Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 47,775 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 47,775 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 3,275.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRK traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,305,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.43.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $655.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.35 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

