Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.71 Million

Equities analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $229.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $234.30 million and the lowest is $225.00 million. Maravai LifeSciences reported sales of $148.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year sales of $941.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $949.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $789.48 million, with estimates ranging from $624.40 million to $971.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 105.25%. The business had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.22. 732,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,155. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30.

About Maravai LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.