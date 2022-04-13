Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.33 Million

Brokerages predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) will post sales of $65.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.00 million. PROS reported sales of $61.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $267.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $265.50 million to $268.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $292.85 million, with estimates ranging from $281.00 million to $303.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. PROS had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 316.22%. The firm had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Shares of PRO stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.29. The stock had a trading volume of 359,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,327. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.34. PROS has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $70,691.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $28,884.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,279 shares of company stock worth $2,389,911. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in PROS by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PROS by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

