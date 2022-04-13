Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) will report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.30). Molecular Templates posted earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.22. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 96.66% and a negative net margin of 214.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTEM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,165. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $152.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Molecular Templates has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $9.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTEM. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,878,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 5,671.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 323,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,850,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after buying an additional 228,321 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 308,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 196,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

