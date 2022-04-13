Zacks: Analysts Expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.46 Million

Brokerages expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) to post $263.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $265.42 million and the lowest is $261.69 million. Merit Medical Systems posted sales of $248.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

MMSI stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.28. The stock had a trading volume of 511,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,718. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,240,000 after buying an additional 809,628 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,510,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $156,422,000 after buying an additional 117,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $119,270,000 after buying an additional 58,884 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,340,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,182,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,648,000 after purchasing an additional 338,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

