Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.88 Million

Brokerages predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.75 million. Molecular Templates reported sales of $3.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year sales of $26.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $48.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $29.17 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $57.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.22. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 96.66% and a negative net margin of 214.51%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 764.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 374.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. 246,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,165. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $152.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

