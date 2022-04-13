Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.88 Million

Brokerages predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.75 million. Molecular Templates reported sales of $3.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year sales of $26.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $48.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $29.17 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $57.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Molecular Templates.
Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.22. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 96.66% and a negative net margin of 214.51%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 764.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 374.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Molecular Templates stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. 246,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,165. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $152.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.29.
Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.
