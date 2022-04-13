DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $123,629.00

DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on major exchanges. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00044136 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.02 or 0.07449835 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,266.55 or 1.00008896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00041269 BTC.

About DeFiSocial Gaming

DeFiSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

