Brokerages Anticipate Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to Announce $0.70 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) will report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equity LifeStyle Properties’ earnings. Equity LifeStyle Properties posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.96 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $78.99. 476,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,376. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.37 and a 200-day moving average of $80.54. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,449,000 after buying an additional 553,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,611,000 after acquiring an additional 441,630 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,591,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,803,000 after acquiring an additional 188,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $287,372,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,527,000 after acquiring an additional 15,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

