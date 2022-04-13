$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the lowest is $0.57. EQT reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 223.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $5.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $7.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of EQT by 1,602.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock traded up $2.65 on Wednesday, reaching $41.82. 8,794,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,521,760. EQT has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. EQT’s payout ratio is -11.47%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

