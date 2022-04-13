$0.72 EPS Expected for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) will announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Skechers U.S.A. posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $3,684,093.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg acquired 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $985,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593 in the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,450,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,421 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,394 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,875,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,845,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,115,000 after acquiring an additional 711,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,759,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $38.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,099. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.55. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

