Analysts Anticipate Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to Announce $1.34 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.36. Madison Square Garden Sports reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 509.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.61 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.68) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSGS. TheStreet raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.50.

Shares of MSGS stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.33. 46,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,571. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.26 and a beta of 0.91. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $152.42 and a 12-month high of $203.37.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.