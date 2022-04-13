Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.52). Bio-Path reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.35) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.27).

BPTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Path in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 1,525.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.12. 393,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,915. Bio-Path has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $8.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $22.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

