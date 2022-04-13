Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week

Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $9.50 million and approximately $52,386.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be purchased for about $1,173.67 or 0.02844380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00044136 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.02 or 0.07449835 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,266.55 or 1.00008896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00041269 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Coin Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 8,094 coins. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Tesla Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars.

