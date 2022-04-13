Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) will announce $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 373.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $8.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $10.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 20.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.56.

NYSE:SQM traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.67. 1,666,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,213. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.70. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $90.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average of $61.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

