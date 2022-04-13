$68.65 Million in Sales Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) will post sales of $68.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.00 million and the lowest is $65.30 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $51.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $307.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300.90 million to $315.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $334.45 million, with estimates ranging from $330.90 million to $338.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.05 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYBT. StockNews.com began coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.59. The stock had a trading volume of 53,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,423. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.75. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $45.92 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

