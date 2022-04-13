Showcase (SHO) Hits Market Capitalization of $62,251.28

Showcase (SHO) traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. Showcase has a total market cap of $62,251.28 and $16.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Showcase has traded 62.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00044136 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.02 or 0.07449835 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,266.55 or 1.00008896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00041269 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

