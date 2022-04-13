Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $432.71 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) will report sales of $432.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $434.40 million and the lowest is $429.50 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported sales of $43.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 904%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $516.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.13) earnings per share.

MSGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

NYSE MSGE traded up $2.46 on Friday, reaching $79.77. The company had a trading volume of 142,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.78. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $95.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,836.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

