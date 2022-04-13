Zacks: Brokerages Expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $327.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $327.70 million and the lowest is $326.95 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of $183.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year sales of $722.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $706.16 million to $755.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $785.63 million, with estimates ranging from $768.60 million to $814.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 905.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSGS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.50.

MSGS traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.33. 46,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,571. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.24. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $152.42 and a fifty-two week high of $203.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.26 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.