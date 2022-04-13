Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Million

Brokerages expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the lowest is $2.40 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,025%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $24.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.90 million to $25.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $50.19 million, with estimates ranging from $44.90 million to $55.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 2,207.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS.

RYTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

NASDAQ:RYTM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.31. 276,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,000. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $468.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,256,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,445,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,907,000 after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,096,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,904,000 after acquiring an additional 191,229 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 46,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 182,476 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

