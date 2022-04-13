Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $168.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $166.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $141.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $851.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $845.90 million to $855.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on TNDM. StockNews.com began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.91.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.17. The company had a trading volume of 342,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,719. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 506.26 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.19 and its 200 day moving average is $125.47.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $541,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $176,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,905 shares of company stock worth $992,325. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

