Emirex Token (EMRX) Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges

Emirex Token (EMRX) traded up 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Emirex Token has a market cap of $6.88 million and $82,466.00 worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Emirex Token has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One Emirex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Emirex Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00034168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00103817 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Emirex Token Coin Profile

Emirex Token (CRYPTO:EMRX) is a coin. It launched on August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,258,765 coins. The official message board for Emirex Token is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL . The official website for Emirex Token is emrx.emirex.com . Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

Emirex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emirex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emirex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emirex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EMRXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Emirex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emirex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.