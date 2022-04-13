Analysts Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. Stock Yards Bancorp reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.05 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 15.65%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.59. 53,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,423. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.75. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $45.92 and a one year high of $67.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 18,046 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. 50.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

