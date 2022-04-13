Katalyo Trading Down 11.2% Over Last Week (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $736,636.20 and $259,636.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Katalyo has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0689 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00044136 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.02 or 0.07449835 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,266.55 or 1.00008896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00041269 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

