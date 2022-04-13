Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.29.

AMT traded down $6.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.16. 1,317,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,685. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.07.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.06%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

