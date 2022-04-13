Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LANC. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth $1,559,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth $1,705,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LANC stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.39. The company had a trading volume of 81,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,789. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.20. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $145.79 and a 52-week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.85 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

