Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,753 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 12.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Qualys by 232.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,875,000 after acquiring an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 12.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Qualys by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Qualys by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $401,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $1,001,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,097 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.11.

QLYS traded up $6.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,931. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.60 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.24. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $149.90.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

